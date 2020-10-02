Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,157,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

