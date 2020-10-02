Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 148.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

