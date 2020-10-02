Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 12,667 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $43.03.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

