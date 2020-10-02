Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 6,151 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Greif by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

