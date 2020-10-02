Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 19,125 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

