Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 38,831 First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

