Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $215,000 in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Talend by 763.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend SA has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

