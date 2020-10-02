Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $230,000 in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $30.27 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

