Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $232,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

