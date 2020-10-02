Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $243,000 in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,508,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,897,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after buying an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

