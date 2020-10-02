Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $250,000 in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $184.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on MED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.