Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $235,000 Investment in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 262,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

