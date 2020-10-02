Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $237,000 Investment in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.19% of Office Depot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 642,490 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Depot by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Office Depot by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

