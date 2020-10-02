Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $254,000 Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ferro by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

