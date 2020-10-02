Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NYSE ATI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

