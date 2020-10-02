Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

