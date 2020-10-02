Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

