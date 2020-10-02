Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWB opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $695.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

