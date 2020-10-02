Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xencor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.94. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

