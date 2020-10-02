Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

