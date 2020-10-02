Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.64 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,800 shares of company stock worth $5,143,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

