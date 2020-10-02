Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $216,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,621,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,497,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

