Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $232,000 Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 72.70 and a quick ratio of 72.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.