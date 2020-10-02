Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $238,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

TNC stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.