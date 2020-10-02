Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $242,000 Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Actuant stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. BidaskClub cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

