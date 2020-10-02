Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $246,000 Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

