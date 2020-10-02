Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

