Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanger by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 2.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 15.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Hanger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

