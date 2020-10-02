Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.10

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $40.57. Hansard Global shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 156,263 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

