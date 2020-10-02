Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,909 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 273,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $5.48 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.