Head-To-Head Analysis: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.51% 2.88% 0.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.11 $466.40 million N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $13.76 billion 0.24 $200.19 million $0.44 28.23

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 16 0 2.84 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. The Food retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and extra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the Assaí banner. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 863 stores, 71 gas stations, and 123 drugstores, as well as 22 distribution centers and depots in Brazilian states and the Federal District. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

