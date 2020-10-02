Head to Head Comparison: AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) vs. Arcadia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:RKDA)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get AMAYA Global alerts:

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMAYA Global and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 26.34 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.85

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMAYA Global and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.