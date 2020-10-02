Head to Head Comparison: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.57 $16.97 million N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises $10.95 billion 1.28 $1.88 billion $9.54 6.87

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flex LNG and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises 2 9 9 0 2.35

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% Royal Caribbean Cruises -24.36% -3.68% -1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 60 ships providing services to approximately 1,000 destinations in 126 countries. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

