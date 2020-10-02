Head-To-Head Comparison: Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) vs. Vertex Energy (NYSE:VTNR)

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and Vertex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.33 $1.66 billion $1.66 6.95 Vertex Energy $163.37 million 0.14 -$7.33 million ($0.08) -6.25

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Oil and Vertex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vertex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60% Vertex Energy -5.96% -38.49% -6.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Vertex Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

