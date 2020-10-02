Head-To-Head Comparison: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Detwiler Fenton Group (NYSE:DMCD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 2 0 2.50 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 2.08 $173.37 million $5.45 10.05 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

