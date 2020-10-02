Head to Head Review: China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Valhi (OTCMKTS:VHI)

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Valhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valhi $1.90 billion 0.20 $49.20 million N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Volatility & Risk

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Sun Group High-Tech and Valhi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valhi has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.13%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valhi is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A Valhi 2.22% 11.49% 1.32%

Summary

Valhi beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals; and titanium oxychloride and titanyl sulfate. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also provides insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

