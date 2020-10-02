HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.38 ($49.86).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.