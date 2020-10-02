Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $863.95

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $863.95 and traded as high as $877.76. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $878.00, with a volume of 5,117 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 863.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and a P/E ratio of 878.00.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.