iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $8.73 on Friday. iCAD Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

