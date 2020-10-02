Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 30.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 27.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

