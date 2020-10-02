Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Up 41.9% in September

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ICON opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

