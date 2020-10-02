Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 16,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $464,000.

