Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.72% of Insmed worth $411,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.