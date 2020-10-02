Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integra Resrcs from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

About Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

