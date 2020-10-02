International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products as a result of the crisis. Further, corrugated packaging demand remains resilient on account of its critical role in supply chain. The company’s current year earnings estimate have thus undergone positive revisions lately. It is poised well to gain on its investment to improve North American containerboard mill system, and efforts to enhance product quality and reduce manufacturing and delivery costs. Mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. Its efforts to reduce debt levels are also encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

