Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.28

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.28 and traded as high as $74.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.15, with a volume of 13,027 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

