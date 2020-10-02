Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.33. 363,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 276,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

