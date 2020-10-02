Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 436.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 33.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

