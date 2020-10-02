Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $386.61

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.61 and traded as high as $390.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 35,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $130.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 386.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.11.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.