Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 76.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,260,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 263,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 115,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

IOVA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.